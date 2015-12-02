Punahou's Buckner named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

Despite questions about Oregon's defense all season long, nobody could question the impact DeForest Buckner has on the field for the Ducks. Tuesday, the Pac-12 Conference named Buckner the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year.

The Waianae native and Punahou graduate is second in the conference in sacks with 9.5 and leads Oregon with 16 tackles for loss this season. The senior defensive end was voted the team's defensive MVP as well as being selected to the all-conference first-team.

Buckner, a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award, is widely considered to be a first round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.