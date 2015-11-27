Five candidates interviewed for UH coaching vacancy

Five candidates have been interviewed for the vacant head coaching job of the University of Hawaii football program, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports. More than 60 applications were received for the opening.

June Jones: UH quarterback (1973-74), UH head coach from 1999-2008. Led team to the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Winningest coach in program history (76-41, 47-24 in conference). Left UH to coach SMU following the Sugar Bowl. Coached the Mustangs from 2008-2014 before stepping down for personal reasons two games into the season.

Rich Miano: Walked-on at UH in 1981 and became an all-conference defensive back. Drafted by the New York Jets in 1985 and played 11 seasons in the NFL. Associate head coach at UH under Greg McMackin. Coached Kaiser High School from 2012-2014. Current OC Sports Analyst.

Nick Rolovich: Record-setting UH quarterback in 2001. UH assistant coach 2003-2004, UH quarterbacks coach 2008-2009, UH offensive coordinator 2010-2011. Current Nevada offensive coordinator.

Rich Ellerson: Former UH center and linebacker. Army head coach from 2009-2013 where he compiled a 20-41 record.

Brian Norwood: UH defensive back from 1983-1987. Baylor defensive coordinator from 2008-2010 before moving to associate head coach and safeties coach from 2011-2014. Current Tulsa co-defensive coordinator.

Hawaii Athletic Director David Matlin has previously stated his targeting hire date is in Mid-December.