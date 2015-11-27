Web Extra: Kansas head coach Bill Self on playing in the 2016 Armed Forces Classic at Pearl Harbor

The #5 Kansas Jayhawks claimed their second Maui Invitational title Wednesday night with a 70-63 win over #19 Vanderbilt at the Lahaina Civic Center. Kansas isn't among the field for the 2016 Maui Invitational, but they will be back in Hawaii next November. The Jayhawks will take on Indiana in one of two games played at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Veteran's Day. Arizona-Michigan State will be the other game.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.