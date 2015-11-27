Web Extra: Kansas head coach Bill Self on playing in the 2016 Armed Forces Classic at Pearl Harbor

The #5 Kansas Jayhawks claimed their second Maui Invitational title Wednesday night with a 70-63 win over #19 Vanderbilt at the Lahaina Civic Center. Kansas isn't among the field for the 2016 Maui Invitational, but they will be back in Hawaii next November. The Jayhawks will take on Indiana in one of two games played at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Veteran's Day. Arizona-Michigan State will be the other game.