Chaminade falls to St. John's in Maui finale

Looking for their first win at the Maui Invitational in three years, the Chaminade Silverswords dug themselves a first half hole against St. John's that they couldn't climb out of, falling to 0-3 in the tournament with a 100-93 loss.
The Red Storm opened with a 59-point outburst in the first 20 minutes as all five starters scored in double figures. The 'Swords made a valiant comeback in the second half, led by Kiran Shastri's 19 points off the bench, but couldn't close the gap to fewer than seven points.
"We can't let people score 59 points in a half," head coach Eric Bovaird said. "Even though we're going to play fast, play up-tempo, we have to buckle down and get stops."
