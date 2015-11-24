Report identifies worst traffic bottlenecks in Hawaii

Honolulu is deemed one of the worst traffic cities in the nation, but there are two specific stretches of freeway that are particularly bad, according to a newly released study.

The study, released Monday by the American Highway Users Alliance, found that one of the worst bottleneck spots was on the H-1 Freeway, between Ala Kapuna Street and the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe exit. The other congested area was located at the Halawa Interchange, the report said. In total, it’s estimated that these spots can cause a delay of more than 685,000 hours per year.

The report also identified the 50 worst bottlenecks in the country, with the worst being on the I-90 in Chicago, Ill., where the delay is 16,900,000 hours.

Bottlenecks typically bring traffic to a crawl on key Interstate and freeway facilities every day, negatively affecting quality of life, the environment and even U.S. economic competitiveness, according to the study.

The report recommends several approaches to fixing the bottleneck problem, including infrastructure improvements and optimizing smart technology.

