Mariota's rally falls short, Titans drop to 2-8

Marcus Mariota had an opportunity to add to the early accomplishments of his rookie season. Down six to the Jaguars on the road, Mariota and the Titans offense had 2:19 to drive 80 yards and win the game. They reached the Jacksonville 23-yard line in time for one final play, but as the Titans offensive line has allowed so frequently this season, Mariota was sacked before he could get a throw off. The Titans fell to 2-8 on the year with a 19-13 loss to their AFC South rivals.
Mariota ripped off a 23-yard touchdown run the third quarter to give Tennessee a 13-9 lead. It was the rookie quarterback's first career rushing touchdown in the NFL and the longest by a quarterback this season. He was 22 of 35 for 231 yards through the air in the loss.
The Titans host the Raiders next weekend.
