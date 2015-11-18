Umbrella weather in forecast through the weekend

Umbrella weather is on the way for most of the state starting off with Hawaii Island.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Big Island, along with a winter weather advisory for the summits above 12,000 feet.

A pool of tropical moisture south of Hawaii Island will remain in place through Thursday. Weather models are showing the main threat of heavy rain is for the windward side of Hawaii Island.

For the rest of the islands, periods of passing showers are in the forecast through the weekend, as a weak area of low pressure develops northwest of Kauai.

The rains could be heavy at times, National Weather Service forecasters said, and some areas might also experience thunder showers.

Winds will begin to shift to the south, and showers will ride in over the south wind flow. The unsettled weather pattern may continue over portions of the state through early next week, with periods of heavy rain passing over the islands.

The Big Island summits, meanwhile, will see blustery conditions, with freezing rain and temperatures in the 20s to 30s overnight. With wind chill, the temperatures will feel like they're in the teens.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the summits from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.

