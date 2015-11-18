South African school receive desks on behalf of the Worldwide Voyage

Hokulea crewmembers and a delegation of Hawaii students visited St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School near Cape Town, South Africa to present 50 Tutudesks on behalf of the Worldwide Voyage.

An additional 1,000 desks will be delivered to township schools in the Durban, South Africa area in early 2016.

The desks feature designs inspired by the mission of Malama Honua and will assist students with their studies in and out of the classroom.

“Education is very important and children are coming from different environments, most of them are staying in squatter camps with parents that are unemployed,” said Vuyiswa Lebenya, principal of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School. “These Tutudesks will help students have space at home to do their homework.”

The Desmond Tutu Tutudesk Campaign provides students in the sub-Saharan Africa with desks because 95 million school children do not have them in their classrooms. This shortage affects the development of literacy and overall academic performance.

Following the presentation of desks Ke Ka o Makalii, a group comprised of students and teachers from Kamehameha School and Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School, offered hula and mele celebrating the past voyages of Hokulea.

Students from St. Mary’s then followed with their own local songs and dances inviting the Hawaii delegation to participate.

“Its finding that rhythm that’s way down deep inside that allows us to be completely the same and be accepting of everyone,” said Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society. “Today I know what world peace looks like and what it sounds like.”

Hokulea was officially welcomed to Cape Town by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other local leaders on Saturday, Novermber 14, with a Ceremony of Friendship.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.