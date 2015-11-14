Tagovailoa's big night leads Saint Louis to state title game

In a meeting of the state's two best quarterbacks, the junior from Saint Louis carried the Crusaders to the state championship game. Tua Tagovailoa's five touchdowns in the first half led the 56-30 rout of defending state champions Mililani.

The Trojans opened the scoring courtesy of a McKenzie Milton 27-yard touchdown pass to Kalakaua Timoteo, but Milton finished just 5 of 14 for 82 yards with three interceptions before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.

Tied 14-14 after the first quarter, Tagovailoa led Saint Louis to 35 points in the second frame giving the Crusaders a 49-14 lead at the half.

Tagovailoa, who only played the first half, finished 15 of 18 for 375 yards and three touchdowns passing, plus 55 yards rushing and two more scores.

Saint Louis returns to the state championship game for the first time since 2010.