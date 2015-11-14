Rainbow Warriors win in Ganot's debut

Unlike the exhibition game against Chaminade, the University of Hawaii men's basketball team jumped out to a fast start and never looked back, defeating Montana State 87-76 in Eran Ganot's debut as the UH head coach.

The Rainbow Warriors were led by Aaron Valdes who scored a game-high 18 points along with nine rebounds. Stefan Jankovic (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Roderick Bobbitt (10 points, 14 assists) each had a double-double. Sai Tummala was the only other Rainbow Warrior in double figures scoring with 17 points after making his first five three-pointers.

UH held a 21-point halftime lead that ballooned to 26 points early in the second half before the Bobcats narrowed the margin late. Hawaii takes on Coastal Carolina Sunday at 4:30 pm in their second game of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.