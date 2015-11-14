Defense leads Kahuku first state championship game since 2012

The numbers speak for themselves. The Red Raiders let their defense do the talking Friday night in the first semifinal game of the division one state tournament. Kahuku blanked Waianae 13-0, their sixth shutout this season.

After a first half filled with punts and a Kekoa Sasaoka 22-yard field goal, the Red Raiders took a 3-0 lead into the halftime locker room. Keala Santiago scored the first, and only touchdown, of the game with an interception of Waianae quarterback Jaren Ulu that he returned 32 yards for the score.

Kahuku held the Seariders to 76 total yards of offense and a mere 1.9 yards per carry. The Red Raiders have now allowed just one touchdown in the last 25 quarters.

This marks Kahuku's 10th state championship game appearance. They've won seven of the previous nine.