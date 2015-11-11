Forty-four Hawaii high school student-athletes signed their Letter of Intent today at the Elks Club Waikiki at the annual Pacific Islands Athletic Alliance (PIAA) Early National Letter of Intent Signing Day.
Below is the list:
Zoey Akagi-Bustin
Cassie Ho
Shawn Lu
Darien Robinson
Terry Brady
Kristen Ishii
Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker
Cal State University, Northridge
Jordan Sanchez
Tatjana Calimpong-Burke
Pace University
Brinell Kalekini
Vonica “Va'e” Malufau
Northern Arizona University
Brooke “Mahina” Sauer
Southern Nazarene University
Matthew David Campos
Ililani Kamaka
Saint Martins University
Sierra Mariano
Bree Soma
Bailey Choy
Kalehihoku Kaneshiro
Kamehameha Schools - Softball
Southern Illinois U., Edwardsville
Brandee Markwith
Punahou School - Volleyball
East Carolina University
Spencer Morgan
'Iolani School – Volleyball
Lauren Condon
Aubree Kim
Austin Matautia
Moanalua HS - Volleyball
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Wil Stanley
Punahou School – Volleyball
Brigham Young University
Allisen Corpuz
Lekaleka Kiner-Falefa
Mid Pacific Institute - Volleyball
Taylor Meilleur
Kyle Suppa
Punahou School – Golf
University of Southern California
Cydney Curran
Cal State Bakersfield
Lillie Klemmer
Jordan Millwood
Mykala Tokunaga
Kamehameha Schools – Softball
Sonoma State University
Emalia Eichelberger
Aiko Leong
Brigham Young University
Mari Nishiura
University of Nevada - Reno
Lia Tom
Kamehameha Schools – Softball
Cal State University, Stanislaus
Annika Espino
'Aukai Lileikis
University of California, Berkeley
Chardonnay Pantastico
Nina Simone Torio
Mililani HS – Softball
Chaminade University
Mariel Galdiano
University of California, LA
Dallas “Hana” Lishman
Punahou School - Volleyball
Pepperdine University
Keala Quinlin
Kelsi Yogi
Punahou School – Volleyball
Cal State University, Northridge
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.