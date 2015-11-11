Pacific Islands Athletic Alliance (PIAA) Early National Letter o - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Pacific Islands Athletic Alliance (PIAA) Early National Letter of Intent Signing Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Forty-four Hawaii high school student-athletes signed their Letter of Intent today at the Elks Club Waikiki at the annual Pacific Islands Athletic Alliance (PIAA) Early National Letter of Intent Signing Day.  

Below is the list:

Zoey Akagi-Bustin
'Iolani School -  Golf
University of New Mexico

Cassie Ho
'Iolani School – Softball
Canisius College

Shawn Lu
Moanalua HS – Golf
Oregon State University

Darien Robinson
James Campbell HS – Softball
Southwest Baptist University

Terry Brady
Punahou  - Cross Country/Track
U.S. Naval Academy

Kristen Ishii
Mililani HS - Softball
University of Hawaii, Hilo

Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker
Kamehameha Schools - Volleyball

Cal State University, Northridge

Jordan Sanchez
Kamehameha Schools – Softball
Southern Nazarene University

Tatjana Calimpong-Burke
'Iolani School - Volleyball

Pace University

Brinell Kalekini
Moanalua HS - Softball
University of Hawaii, Hilo

Vonica “Va'e” Malufau
Punahou School - Basketball

Northern Arizona University

Brooke “Mahina” Sauer
Kamehameha Schools  - Softball

Southern Nazarene University

Matthew David Campos
'Iolani School - Baseball
University of San Francisco

Ililani Kamaka
Kamehameha Schools - Volleyball

Saint Martins University

Sierra Mariano
James Campbell HS – Softball
Cal State University, Stanislaus

Bree Soma
Maryknoll HS – Softball
University of Hawaii at Manoa

Bailey Choy
'Iolani School - Volleyball
University of Utah

Kalehihoku Kaneshiro

Kamehameha Schools - Softball

Southern Illinois U., Edwardsville

Brandee Markwith

Punahou School - Volleyball

East Carolina University

Spencer Morgan

'Iolani School – Volleyball
Pacific Union College

Lauren Condon
Kamehameha Schools - Volleyball
Corban University

Aubree Kim
Mililani HS - Softball
Santa Clara University

Austin Matautia

Moanalua HS - Volleyball

University of Hawaii at Manoa

Wil Stanley

Punahou School – Volleyball

Brigham Young University

Allisen Corpuz
Punahou School - Golf
University of Southern California

Lekaleka Kiner-Falefa

Mid Pacific Institute - Volleyball
University of North Texas

Taylor Meilleur
Saint Louis School - Baseball
Saint Mary’s College of California

Kyle Suppa

Punahou School – Golf

University of Southern California

Cydney Curran
James Campbell HS - Softball

Cal State Bakersfield

Lillie Klemmer
Punahou School - Volleyball
University of Colorado - Boulder

Jordan Millwood
Kamehameha Schools – Softball
University of Hawaii at Hilo

Mykala Tokunaga

Kamehameha Schools – Softball

Sonoma State University

Emalia Eichelberger
Punahou School – Water Polo
Stanford University

Aiko Leong
Punahou School - Golf

Brigham Young University

Mari Nishiura
Mililani HS - Golf

University of Nevada - Reno

Lia Tom

Kamehameha Schools – Softball

Cal State University, Stanislaus

Annika Espino
La Pietra – Golf
University of Albany

'Aukai Lileikis
Punahou School - Swimming

University of California, Berkeley

Chardonnay Pantastico
James Campbell HS - Softball
University of Hawaii at Manoa

Nina Simone Torio

Mililani HS – Softball

Chaminade University

Mariel Galdiano
Punahou School - Golf

University of California, LA

Dallas “Hana” Lishman

Punahou School - Volleyball

Pepperdine University

Keala Quinlin
Roosevelt HS – Basketball
University of Portland

Kelsi Yogi

Punahou School – Volleyball

Cal State University, Northridge

