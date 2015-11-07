Milton's return keys Mililani's rout of Hilo - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Not having played a game since September 26th, Mililani quarterback McKenzie Milton sure didn't show any rust.  The senior signal caller made a relief appearance and threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans 62-18 win over BIIF champions Hilo.  Mililani advanced to the semifinals to face Saint Louis next Friday

