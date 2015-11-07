Waianae outlasts Baldwin to reach state semifinals - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Waianae outlasts Baldwin to reach state semifinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Behind a stingy defensive effort, the Waianae Seariders secured a spot in the state semifinals with a 21-6 win over MIL champion Baldwin.  Waianae faces top-seeded Kahuku next Friday for a state championship berth.  The Red Raiders won the previous meeting between the two teams this season 30-0.

Powered by Frankly