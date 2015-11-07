Waianae outlasts Baldwin to reach state semifinals

Behind a stingy defensive effort, the Waianae Seariders secured a spot in the state semifinals with a 21-6 win over MIL champion Baldwin. Waianae faces top-seeded Kahuku next Friday for a state championship berth. The Red Raiders won the previous meeting between the two teams this season 30-0.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.