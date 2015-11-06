Rainbow Warriors storm back to down Chaminade in overtime

The University of Hawaii men's basketball team debuted against Chaminade in an exhibition game Thursday night, and needed 45 minutes to get by the Silverswords. The Rainbow Warriors overcame a 21-point first half deficit to beat Chaminade 101-96 in overtime.

Big West preseason all-conference guard Aaron Valdes led all scorers with 31 points and 14 rebounds, while Big West second team guard Roderick Bobbitt had 21 points and 15 assists. Brocke Stepteau and Quincy Smith each poured in 15 points, while Stefan Jankovic was the other Rainbow Warrior in double figures with 12. Six Chaminade players reached double figures led by Kiran Shastri's 20 points.

Hawaii tips off its regular season Friday November 13th against Montana State in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. Chaminade visits Alaska Anchorage for its regular season opener the same day.