June Jones will reportedly apply for UH head coaching vacancy

Most football fans had their minds on the NFL on Sunday, but word of the firing of Norm Chow as the head football coach for the University of Hawaii spread quickly. And the news, while expected, took some of those fans by surprise.

Warrior football fans support Chow's departure, but 'wish him the best'

Norm Chow has been fired as the head coach of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football team, according to a statement released by the school's athletic department on Sunday morning.

Former Hawaii head football coach June Jones will apply for his old job, according to multiple reports.

The University of Hawaii posted the job opening to its website Sunday following the dismissal of fourth-year head coach Norm Chow.

Jones led UH from 1999 to 2007, but left Manoa for Southern Methodist University after the team's 41-10 Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia. He spent seven seasons at SMU before leaving two games into the 2014 season due to personal reasons that are unknown.

Jones, the winningest coach in program history, was 76-41 including 4-2 in bowl games.

Hawaii Athletic Director David Matlin said his hope is to have a head coach in place by mid-December.

