Radford pulls away from Kaimuki late to claim OIA division two title

It wasn't pretty, but the Radford Rams stayed unbeaten after knocking off Kaimuki 28-6 in the OIA division two championship game to claim their first league title since 2012.

"We had two goals this year and this was the first goal we were able to take care of," said Radford head coach Fred Salanoa. "I'm so happy for them. They deserve this recognition, they deserve to be getting leis right now and hoisting that trophy."

Ace Faumui opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a four-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 7-0 lead, but Kaimuki battled back in the second quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Keanu Pratt to Jahssaiah Maiava, but the PAT was no good, giving Radford a 7-6 halftime lead.

The Rams then scored 21 unanswered points in the second half led by Blaise Manabe to pull away.

"We want to win state's, that's the biggest goal," Manabe said. "I believe we can if we keep working everyday."

