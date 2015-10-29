Rainbow Wahine rested and ready for stretch run

The #6 University of Hawaii women's volleyball team finally got a weekend off to rest and try to get as close to full strength as possible heading into the stretch run of the regular season. Head coach Dave Shoji acknowledged that Nikki Taylor, Kalei Greeley and Tayler Higgins are all healthy and ready to go after the injury bug bit the team over the past few weeks.

"If we had to play last week, we would have been in trouble because we would have been down to Savannah playing front row, but we're going to be good now," Shoji said.

Tai Manu-Olevao, one of two seniors on the team that will be honored Sunday against Cal State Fullerton, was relieved to see her teammates back at practice.

"You have no idea how happy I am to have everyone back," Manu-Olevao said. "Yesterday we finally had everybody suited up and ready to jump. Everybody looked good so I'm super happy for that."

Hawaii plays its final two home matches of the regular season this weekend, but they hope they have done enough this season to get a chance to host in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

"If we win out I think they (selection committee) have to consider us," Shoji said. "It all depends on the matrix. They have this thing, besides the RPI, about how you do against top 25 teams. We've only played two, I don't know if that hurts us or helps us, but we just have to take care of winning."

Friday's match against UC Riverside starts at 7 pm. Sunday's home finale against Cal State Fullerton gets underway at 5 pm.