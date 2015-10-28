Rainbow Wahine basketball picked to win Big West Conference

The University of Hawaii women's basketball team was picked to repeat as Big West Conference regular season champions in the preseason media poll. The Rainbow Wahine received 13 of 17 first place votes.

UH returns Big West Coach of the Year Laura Beeman along with three starters from a team that captured the first conference championship in program history since the 1993-1994 season.

"No surprise being picked number one," Beeman said. "We won it last year, so I think they're giving us the nod. I don't really know if we're really the number one team right now quite honestly. I think that Riverside is the team to beat, but we'll accept that challenge, and again, I'll take the number one spot."

The preseason all-conference team was also announced and senior guard Ashleigh Karaitiana was the lone Rainbow Wahine representative. The Lady Bows host UH-Hilo for an exhibition game Wednesday 7 pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.