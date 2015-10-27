DeForest Buckner named Hendricks Award semifinalist

The Oregon Ducks may be off to a slow start, but DeForest Buckner is not. The Punahou graduate was one of 32 semifinalists named to the Ted Hendricks Award given to college football's best defensive end on Monday. In seven games, Buckner has recorded 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks.
It's the fourth nomination Buckner has received this year along with the Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy and the Lombardi Award.
The Hendricks Award winner will be announced December 9th.
