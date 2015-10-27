Rainbow Wahine move to #6 in AVCA Poll

Despite not playing a single match this past week, the University of Hawaii women's volleyball team climbed two spots in the latest AVCA Poll to #6. It marks the Rainbow Wahine's highest ranking since week six of the 2013 season when they were #5.
UH plays its final two home matches this weekend against UC Riverside Friday night at 7 pm and Cal State Fullerton Sunday at 5 pm for senior night.
