Rainbow Wahine move to #6 in AVCA Poll - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Rainbow Wahine move to #6 in AVCA Poll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Despite not playing a single match this past week, the University of Hawaii women's volleyball team climbed two spots in the latest AVCA Poll to #6.  It marks the Rainbow Wahine's highest ranking since week six of the 2013 season when they were #5.

UH plays its final two home matches this weekend against UC Riverside Friday night at 7 pm and Cal State Fullerton Sunday at 5 pm for senior night.

Powered by Frankly