Former UH star Iosefa signed to Patriots practice squad - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Former UH star Iosefa signed to Patriots practice squad

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Joey Iosefa was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad Wednesday and will wear number 47 for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The former Hawaii star running back was drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Buccaneers, but didn't make their 53-man roster.  As a Rainbow Warrior, Iosefa ran for more than two thousand yards and 21 touchdowns.

