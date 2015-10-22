Former UH star Iosefa signed to Patriots practice squad

Joey Iosefa was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad Wednesday and will wear number 47 for the defending Super Bowl champions.
The former Hawaii star running back was drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Buccaneers, but didn't make their 53-man roster. As a Rainbow Warrior, Iosefa ran for more than two thousand yards and 21 touchdowns.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.