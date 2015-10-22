Rainbow Wahine lose Mitchem for six weeks

University of Hawaii junior middle hitter Annie Mitchem suffered a fracture dislocation of her little finger on her right hand in the Rainbow Wahine’s most recent match against UC Irvine on Oct. 17. Mitchem had surgery on Wednesday and her projected recovery should last approximately six weeks.

“This is an unfortunate injury for Annie and the team,” says head coach Dave Shoji. “She was playing well and improving daily. We hope she can rejoin the team soon.”

Mitchem had appeared in 18 matches this season with three starts—two at middle hitter and one at opposite. She recorded 51 kills and 33.0 total blocks averaging 1.38 kills and 0.89 blocks per set. Against the Anteaters she recorded a career-high seven kills, two service aces, and 13 digs along with three blocks for a career-high 10.5 points.

Hawaii athletics press release