'Bows look to put New Mexico heartbreaker behind them

With less than three minutes to play, leading by six, and first-and-goal from the six yard line, Hawaii's second road win under Norm Chow was right there for the taking. Instead the Rainbow Warriors squandered away any points, missing a 22-yard field goal, and New Mexico drove 80 yards to win the game, handing UH a gut-wrenching loss and a long flight home.

"Somber and quiet," wide receiver Dylan Collie said of the plane ride back to Honolulu. "That's what happens after losses and that's what happens when you're 2-5. If it's not that way, then we have a bigger problem at hand."

Still searching for their first win in the Mountain West conference this season, the 'Bows have no time to sulk. They're back on the road for the fourth time in five weeks Saturday at Nevada.

"These are resilient young guys, I love these guys," Norm Chow said. "They're all disappointed, but we know we have to stick together and not splinter off, and I don't think we'll do that."

"We can build on a loss," said Collie. "That's what life's all about, it's all about perspective. Luckily, we're in a locker room full of perspective and we're going to grow from it and we're going to learn and we're going to come out and do what we have to do to get to a bowl game."

Hawaii would have to win five of their last six games to become bowl eligible. Kickoff in Reno is at 10 am HST on Saturday.

