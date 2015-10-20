UH men's basketball embracing new chapter

The University of Hawaii men's basketball team held its media day event Monday afternoon at the Stan Sheriff Center. As the the start of the season draws closer, the Rainbow Warriors are embracing the start of a new chapter, one guided under new head coach Eran Ganot.

"We saw what happened with Gib (Arnold)," said junior guard Aaron Valdes. "We just don't let it get to us. We're focused on the guys we have in the locker room."

Last season the Rainbow Warriors came up one game short of a trip to the NCAA Tournament when they lost to UC Irvine in the Big West Championship game. With the majority of their roster returning, the 'Bows are looking to pick up right where they left off.

"We had a great year," said senior guard Roderick Bobbitt. "Some people didn't think we would have the year that we did. I think this year we're just focused on becoming a better team and trying to fix everything that we did wrong last year."

Not often does a first year head coach inherit an experienced team that appeared in the conference championship the previous season. Ganot is tasked with making the transition as seamless as possible.

"We have to find the right blend and the balance that utilizes their strengths and ours," Ganot said. "There's a style of play that I'm comfortable with. It's a blueprint I'm comfortable with, but we have to be flexible enough to use their strengths, so I think it's moving in the right direction."

Hawaii hosts Chaminade in an exhibition game November 5th. The Rainbow Warriors open the season November 13th at home against Montana State.

