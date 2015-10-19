Safety concerns delay decision on zoo importing tiger cubs

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - State officials are holding off on allowing the Panaewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens to import tiger cubs.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the Department of Agriculture's Advisory Committee on Plants and Animals decided Wednesday to take up the permit again at its next meeting.

The zoo wants a permit to bring in tiger cubs from an Oregon big cat breeder.

Department spokeswoman Janelle Saneishi said Thursday issues like containment and public safety were brought up, and that the zoo needs to come back with more information, likely in mid-November.

Zoo director Pam Mizuno said concerns were not that the animals would get out, but that people would climb the barrier to get closer to the tigers' enclosure.

