Waianae house fire leaves 5 homeless

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm building fire on Puuhulu Street in Waianae at 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

Eight fire companies staffed with 24 personnel arrived on scene to find a one-story, single-family home with black smoke and flames coming from the front portion of the house.

Firefighters entered the house and were able to get the fire under control at 8:10 a.m.

The five residents of the home were not there at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Damage estimates are not available at this time. The cause is still under investigation.

