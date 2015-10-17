#6 Waianae pulls away from #9 Kailua to reach OIA semis - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WAIANAE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

In the only OIA division one quarterfinal match-up of the night, #6 Waianae beat #9 Kailua 37-22.  The Seariders will face the winner of #3 Mililani and Moanalua next Friday in the semifinals.

