8 Hawaii cruises past UC Davis

Hawaii head coach Dave Shoji said earlier in the week that the #8 Rainbow Wahine weren't good enough to overlook any teams and just show up expecting to win. UH didn't have to worry about that Friday night, beating UC Davis in straight sets 25-14, 25-12, 25-17.

"I think we had a really clean game," said Nikki Taylor who finished with eight kills and six blocks. "I think our game was just kind of clean and to the point. Boom, bang, out and that was good."

Hawaii had just seven hitting errors on 88 attempts, while Kendra Koelsch set up kills for six different teammates, led by Tai Manu-Olevao with a match-high 12 kills.

"I think we played error free and that's how we need to play with these teams," Koelsch said.

Big West Defensive Player of the Week Olivia Magill chipped in six kills and five blocks.

#8 Hawaii hosts UC Irvine Saturday night at 7 pm.