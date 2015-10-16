Rainbow Warriors gearing up for New Mexico's option offense

Winless in Mountain West play, the Rainbow Warriors will try to change that Saturday on the road when they visit New Mexico. The Lobos are 3-3 this season and boast the 11th best rushing offense in the country thanks to their option attack.

"It keeps you up at night, I'm not going to lie to you," Hawaii defensive coordinator Tom Mason said. "You have to get it (the game plan) in and you have three days to get ready for it. The thing is you can't duplicate the speed. It's got some challenges to it."

New Mexico is just one of the challenges facing Mason and the UH defense. Their next few opponents offer a wide variety of offensive looks.

After the Lobos, Hawaii faces the spread offense of Nevada. The following weekend, Air Force's triple option visits Aloha Stadium.

"It's hard," said head coach Norm Chow. "Defensive coordinators in the country have a tough job. You go from a spread, to the triple option, to the option. These guys run everything."

The Rainbow Warriors defense has spent a significant amount of time on the field this season. The offense ranks last in the country in time of possession. With the Lobos run-heavy offense, the UH offense may not see the field too often.

"You just have to be patient on the sideline and wait for your opportunity," offensive coordinator Don Bailey said. "When you get it, you have to put points on the board."

Hawaii and New Mexico kick off at 1:00 pm HST on Saturday.