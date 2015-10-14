World-class volleyball venue in Kakaako in the works

The Kakaako Waterfront Park could be getting a face-lift in the form of a world-class volleyball venue.

Former Olympian and Spike and Serve Founder Kevin Wong is spearheading the Center of Volleyball Excellence Project, which would bring seven sand volleyball courts and an indoor arena to Kakaako if approved.

Wong presented the COVE Project to the Hawaii Community Development Authority board last week, but it's something he's been working on for several years.

"A lot of people talk about a catalyst in Kakaako that brings the community back," Wong said. "I talked to people and there's the idea that Kakaako is the rich land owners, the international investors, obviously a lot of the crime that's been going on. But people say hey we want to go back, we want a reason to go back. I think if we can bring the community back, if we bring the kids back to Kakaako, that makes everyone better."

An early estimate to build the center is $20 million.

Wong's hope is that it can cater to the people of Hawaii, as well as big events.

"A facility where Monday through Friday on any given week children have access to a world-class facility, and then on the weekends you can host events like the NCAA championships, like the Olympic Trials, like NCAA Tournaments. It's a cool contrast, and I think it'd be a special place to have here in Hawaii."

