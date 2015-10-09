HealthCare Hero - Jim Stremick a Physical Therapist at Prime Care Services Hawaii

Today's Healthcare Hero is Jim Stremick a Physical Therapist at Prime Care Services Hawaii.
It is a tough feat for many patients who face rehab after a serious injury: learning to get back on their feet, and that is exactly what our next healthcare hero sets out to do.
Patients can count on Jim Stremick as someone they can lean on. The Physical Therapist has dedicated the last 15 years of his career at Prime Care Services Hawaii- serving others.
Many of Jim's patients are told they may never walk again... but Jim motivates them to take it one step at a time.
Walking may be the most rewarding part of rehab to many patients but for Jim getting to know them through the process is something he treasures while working with them in their homes.
Jim says he wouldn't be successful without the support from his ohana at Prime Care Services Hawaii...
Jim’s drive and love for people helps them get back on their feet, and that’s why he is our healthcare hero.