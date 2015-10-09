1 Punahou rallies to beat #5 Kamehameha

Three weeks ago, #2 Punahou found itself down double digits in the second half to #5 Kamehameha. The Buffanblu scored 21 unanswered fourth quarter points to beat the Warriors.
Fast forward to Thursday night, #1 Punahou trailed #5 Kamehameha by double digits in the second half. The Buffanblu scored the final 13 points to beat the Warriors and improve to 8-0.
Punahou senior quarterback Ephraim Tuliloa returned to the lineup to throw for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Takeyama hauled in 14 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Punahou wraps up the regular season next Saturday against Saint Louis. Kamehameha takes on Iolani.
