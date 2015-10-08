Lakers give back during their time in Hawaii

While the Lakers may be here in Hawaii prepping for the upcoming season, the team has also taken some time away from the court to give back to the community.

Point guard Jordan Clarkson and Forward Julius Randle took time out of their busy schedules to meet and talk with over 200 keiki from the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii, and present them with a 55-thousand dollar check to help with renovations at the Charles C.Spalding Club house in Honolulu.

"The renovations that will be made at our clubhouse include everything from top to bottom so improved ventilation, new paint, new bleachers, new score boards, new backboards, pretty much everything will be completely renovated," said Spalding Clubhouse director Natalie Pawluk.

For Clarkson, it was also an opportunity to deliver a very personal message. He was in these children's shoes not too long ago as a member of the Boys and Girls Club in San Antonio, Texas.

"Just something that can motivate the kids to show them that it's real, you can come out of anywhere, or any Boys and Girls Club as long as you work hard," Clarkson said. "I was sitting there once too, so it's not impossible to be here."



For Randle, the opportunity to help inspire Hawaii's youth has helped him find motivation during the intense grind of preseason training.

"Seeing the smiles and excitement on the kids faces, not too long ago we were in these kids shoes hoping and dreaming to make it to the NBA, so it kind of gives you a sense of why you're doing it."