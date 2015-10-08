The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer.
Each event is a noncompetitive 3 to 5 mile walk that brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The events raise money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.
From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost. Together, we can ensure that no one facing breast cancer will ever have to walk alone.
When: Saturday, October 21, 2017
Event Time: Registration: 6:00 a.m. | Walk: 7:00 a.m.
Walk Length: 3 miles
Location: Ke`ehi Lagoon Beach Park
For more information on the event, click here.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.