The Hawaiian Humane Society 2017 Pet Walk

Bring your four-legged friend and walk around Magic Island and Ala Moana Park at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s 2017 Pet Walk!

Rally friends, family, co-workers, and club members to help local animals find a good home. Enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and a pet costume contest and parade! Register at www.HawaiianHumane.org/Petwalk and collect donations online.

Hawaiian Humane Society 2017 Pet Walk:

Sunday, October 29

Magic Island, Ala Moana Park

Registration: 7am

Walk: 8am

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.