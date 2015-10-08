The Hawaiian Humane Society 2017 Pet Walk

Bring your four-legged friend and walk around Magic Island and Ala Moana Park at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s 2017 Pet Walk!
Rally friends, family, co-workers, and club members to help local animals find a good home. Enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and a pet costume contest and parade! Register at www.HawaiianHumane.org/Petwalk and collect donations online.
Hawaiian Humane Society 2017 Pet Walk:
Sunday, October 29
Magic Island, Ala Moana Park
Registration: 7am
Walk: 8am
