Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016 announced

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2016 today. Five inductees were selected from a list of 25 finalists.

The Class of 2016 includes Charles "Charlie" Teetai Ane, Jr. (Samoan ancestry), Rockne Crowningburg Freitas (Hawaiian ancestry), Troy Polamalu (Samoan ancestry), Vai Sikahema (Tongan ancestry) as player inductees, and Albert “Al” Lolotai (Samoan ancestry) as a contributor.

The inductees were chosen by a selection committee made up of past head football coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), LaVell Edwards, Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett, NFL player personnel expert Gil Brandt, past NFLPA president and inaugural inductee Kevin Mawae and Hawaii sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

The Class of 2016 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, scheduled for Jan. 29-30 on Oahu. For more information, visit www.polynesianfootballHOF.org

Here's more details on the Class of 2016, from a Polynesian Hall of Fame news release:

Charles "Charlie" Teetai Ane, Jr. (player)

Offensive Line … University of Southern California … All-Coast Selection … All-American Selection … Detroit Lions (1953-1959) … Six seasons … Selected by Lions in 4th Round, 49th player overall (1953 Draft) … Two Pro Bowl Selections … Three-time All-Pro (1956, 1957, 1958) … Led the Lions to three division titles and two world championships (1953, 1957) … Selected to All-Time Detroit Lions Team … Hawai’i Sports Hall of Fame … Born January 25, 1931 in Honolulu, HI … Died May 9, 2007.

Rockne Crowningburg Freitas (player)

Offensive Line … Oregon State University … Selected to play in the Hula Bowl, Coaches All-America Bowl and the College All-Star Game … Detroit Lions (1968-1977) … Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978) … 11 seasons … Selected by the Steelers in 3rd round, 73rdplayer overall (1967 NFL Draft) … One Pro Bowl Selection … Two-time All-Pro (1970, 1972) … Oregon State University Sports Hall of Fame … Hawai’i Sports Hall of Fame … Born September 7, 1945 in Kailua, HI.

Troy Polamalu (player)

Defensive Back … University of Southern California … Consensus First Team All-American (2002) … Two-Time All-Pac-10 Selection (2001, 2002) … Pittsburgh Steelers (2003-2014) … 12 seasons … Selected by the Steelers in 1st round, 16th player overall (2003 NFL Draft) … Two-time Super Bowl Champion (2006, 2009) … Eight Pro Bowl Selections … Five-time All-Pro Selection (2004, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2011) … AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2010) … NFL 2000s All-Decade Team … Named to Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team … Born April 19, 1981 in Garden Grove, CA.

Vai Sikahema (player)

Running Back/Kick Returner … Brigham Young University … National Championship (1984) … Arizona Cardinals (1986-1990), Green Bay Packers (1991), Philadelphia Eagles (1992-1993) … 8 seasons … Selected by the Cardinals in 10th round, 254thplayer overall (1986 NFL Draft) … Two Pro Bowl Selections … First Tongan to play in the National Football League … Born August 29, 1962 in Nuku?alofa, Tonga.

Albert “Al” Lolotai (player)

Offensive Line … Weber Junior College … Washington Redskins (1945), Los Angeles Dons (1946-1949) … 5 seasons … Became a pioneer for future Polynesian Football players by being the first Polynesian to play in the NFL … Born June 22, 1920 in Laie, HI … Died September 30, 1990.