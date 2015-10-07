Tempers flare in Lakers overtime loss to the Jazz

The Lakers and the Jazz wrapped up their two game series at the Stan Sheriff Center Tuesday night with a 117-114 Utah win in overtime.

The two teams, however, weren't exactly feeling the Aloha spirit.

At 7:14 of the third quarter, Utah's Trevor Booker shoved Julius Randle, and when Roy Hibbert came to his young teammates defense, Booker slapped him causing the two teams to come together. Booker was the only party ejected.

That wasn't the only moment that stood out.

Early in the first quarter, second overall pick D'Angelo Russell landed awkwardly after attempting to block a shot. He was helped off the floor and did not return with what was reported to be a bruised glute.

Seven Lakers scored in double figures with Lou Williams 20 points leading the way. Hibbert and Randle each contributed 16 points, while Kobe Bryant had 13 points in 21 minutes of action. Utah's Alec Burks had a game-high 27 points.

The Lakers return to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

