Rainbow Warriors look to put Boise State loss in rear view mirror

Fifty-five to zero. Not exactly the final score the Rainbow Warriors wanted to be on the wrong side of against Boise State in a game UH called a measuring stick for where they stood in the Mountain West Conference.

"I think everybody felt pretty pissed off, pretty motivated," said junior running back Steven Lakalaka of the team's reaction to the lopsided loss.

It is the third time in five games this season the offense has been shut out. The defense on the other hand had not been exposed like that in any of the first four games.

"That was a game we went in and got it handed to us," defensive coordinator Tom Mason said. "They just physically beat us up and they did anything they wanted to. That game was over at halftime. We're lucky the head coach played for me because he called the dogs off. That could have been 100 to nothing."

Hawaii may be without starting quarterback Max Wittek on Saturday. The senior did not practice Tuesday and had a very visible limp in his left leg. UH hosts San Diego State for homecoming at Aloha Stadium.

