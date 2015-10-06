Healthcare Hero - Grace Porras

Today's Healthcare Hero is Grace Porras. Grace is a nurse at Maunalani Nursing and Rehab Center.
Nestled high on top of Wilhemina Rise, Maunalani Nursing and Rehab Center offers stunning views for its residents.
But it's the staff, that some families say, make it feel like home.
Still there was one person who stood out to Liana Pang and her family when they would visit their mother Mili daily. Here, Mili was featured in an Aloha United Way commercial. She had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and given only 6 months to live. She died in June...living twice as long as her doctor thought she would.
The Pang family credits Grace Porras with Mili's longevity. Grace has been a nurse at Maunalani for 22 years.
Grace is so unassuming that when she found out that she had been selected as a Healthcare Hero, she cried a little and admits, she was slightly horrified by the recognition, and Grace says, she doesn't plan on leaving any time soon.
She says she loves the residents and thinks of them like her own family. On Wilhemina Rise, Grace Lee. Hawaii News Now.