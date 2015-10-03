Rainbow Warriors: Boise State a measuring stick game

Hawaii and Boise State both entered the Mountain West Conference at the same time. It has gone opposite directions since. The Rainbow Warriors hope this is the year where they show they belong in the conversation of teams atop the conference.

"It's going to be a good test to where we can play and we need to be good on the road," said Marcus Kemp. "To play good in this game will prove to us and everybody else that we have a good team."

Bows senior linebacker Lance Williams is confident the team has turned the corner.

"This is a great team that we have, probably the best one in Coach Chow's era," Williams said. "The Mountain West is up for grabs. For our team to keep working and doing everything correctly and fundamentally sound, we're going to get to the (top) of the Mountain West."

Hawaii and Boise State kick off Saturday at 8:15 pm local time, 4:15 pm HST, on ESPN2.