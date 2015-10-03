10 Rainbow Wahine win in straight sets, lose setter Higgins to injury

The 10th-ranked University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team won their eighth-straight match and their first road match of the season, sweeping Cal State Fullerton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 on Friday night at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif. Hawai'i improved to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in conference, while Fullerton fell to 0-15 and 0-3 in the Big West. A well-balanced UH hitting attack had Olivia Magill, Tai Manu-Olevao and Kalei Greeley all putting down a match-high eight kills apiece. Greeley also led UH with a team-high nine digs while Kendra Koelsch came off the bench to lead the 'Bows with a career-high four blocks and career-high 31 assists.



Magill hit a season-high .700 hitting percentage with eight kills on 10 swings and one error to go with her two blocks. Manu-Olevao tallied eight kills on 19 swings with two errors for a .333 hitting percentage. She also had five digs and tied her career-high with two solo blocks. Greeley notched her eight kills on 17 attacks with two errors at a .353 clip. She added one block and a service ace as well.



Nikki Taylor had her streak of 15 matches (dating back to last season) with double-digit kills come to an end, finishing the match with six kills. She also had three aces, seven digs and three blocks to lead UH with a combined 11.0 points.



The Rainbow Wahine were rolling in the first set with a 12-4 lead, but then UH fans held their collective breath as starting setter Tayler Higgins went down after landing on a teammate's foot after attempting a triple block. Koelsch came in relief of Higgins and played the rest of the match. The Rainbow Wahine maintained their composure while coasting to a 25-11 win in the first set. Hawai'i scored the last five-straight points with Savanah Kahakai doing the serving with an ace and four errors on the Titans' side of the net. Magill and Maglio led UH with four kills apiece while Taylor had two blocks and Greeley had five digs.



In the second set, UH raced out to a quick 8-3 lead and maintained that lead through the rest of the set. Magill paced the 'Bows with four kills and a block in the second frame while Manu-Olevao, Greeley, and Taylor all had three each. The 'Bows won the second set, 25-16.



In the third set, Hawai'i posted points in bunches. With Manu-Olevao serving, UH jumped out to an early 6-1 lead on five of her serves. Clare-Marie Anderson, Greeley, Katiana Ponce and Casey Castillo all served three-straight points as the Rainbow Wahine closed the match with a 25-13 win in the third set.



As a team, UH out-hit the Titans, .362-to-.053 and out-blocked CSF, 12.0-to-4.0. Hawai'i had a sideout percentage of 76% for the match and they had 44 digs to Fullerton's 33. All 14 players on the trip played in the match and Anderson was the libero for the third set. Hawai'i has swept their last four opponents that they've played--including all three Big West matches thus far.



Hawai'i remains on the road to face UC Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6pm.