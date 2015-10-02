2 Saint Louis uses second half surge to down #5 Kamehameha

Maybe it was a hangover from their double overtime loss to Punahou last Friday, but #2 Saint Louis found itself trailing 22-13 at the half to #5 Kamehameha Thursday night at Aloha Stadium. Whatever Cal Lee said in the locker room at halftime sparked his Crusaders to score 31 third quarter points and pull away from the Warriors for a 51-36 win.
Tua Tagovailoa had five touchdowns on the night, while the Crusaders defense forced six turnovers as Saint Louis improved to 5-1 on the year. Kamehameha drops to 4-3.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.