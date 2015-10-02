2 Saint Louis uses second half surge to down #5 Kamehameha

Maybe it was a hangover from their double overtime loss to Punahou last Friday, but #2 Saint Louis found itself trailing 22-13 at the half to #5 Kamehameha Thursday night at Aloha Stadium. Whatever Cal Lee said in the locker room at halftime sparked his Crusaders to score 31 third quarter points and pull away from the Warriors for a 51-36 win.

Tua Tagovailoa had five touchdowns on the night, while the Crusaders defense forced six turnovers as Saint Louis improved to 5-1 on the year. Kamehameha drops to 4-3.