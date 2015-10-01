Rainbow Warriors await tough conference opener at Boise State

There's just something about the Smurf Turf in Boise that does something to visiting opponents. Since 2000, Boise State is the best in the country at defending their home field with a 94-4 record.

But this isn't the same old Broncos team that ran a hook-and-ladder and a Statue of Liberty to beat Oklahoma. No gimmicks required. They run the ball with authority, averaging more than 170 rush yards per game. With that being said, Boise State can still put up points in a hurry.

"When they make a big play, we can't always panic," senior linebacker Lance Williams said. "Coach Mason always says you have to stop panicking and adjust. Just keep going, and keep working and staying fundamentally sound."

The Hawaii defense has shown this season they can play with any offense and limit their productivity. Diagnosing Tom Mason's schemes is one of the challenges facing the Broncos offense.

"This is a totally different defense and a totally new challenge," said BSU offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz. "You kind of knew where Virginia was going to line up and how they were going to play you. It was just a matter if your guys could get it done being better than them. Here, you don't know where they're going to line up or where they're coming from. Now it's a matter of recognizing it and find your answers."

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-10 lifetime against Boise State. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. local time (4:15 p.m. HST) on ESPN2.

