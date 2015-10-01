Rainbow Wahine brace for weekend away from Stan Sheriff Center

The Rainbow Wahine have grown accustomed to playing in front of the home fans.

"When the crowd starts going, your blood starts going," Olivia Magill said. "Regardless of how many times I've been here, it's crazy this crowd."

This weekend, 10th ranked Hawaii will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to California for a pair of matches against Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside.

"Almost every team plays a lot of matches on the road, we haven't played one," head coach Dave Shoji said. "We'll find out about how we travel and play in another gym, and obviously there will be less people and the environment will be much different."

Adjusting from a packed arena to venues that look more like high school gyms is the biggest challenge UH will face this weekend.

Said Magill: "We have to really create our own energy and make sure that we're playing clean the whole time."

The Rainbow Wahine are a combined 49-0 lifetime against Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside.

