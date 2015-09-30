HFD crews clean up foam from fountain

The Honolulu Fire Department blocked off an area near King Street and Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday morning after foam bubbled up from a nearby fountain and seeped all over the road.

The Honolulu Police Department responded to reports at 5:25 a.m. that someone poured detergent in the water, which then caused foam to rise and spill out of the fountain.

HFD crews were then called to the scene where they worked to clean up the area with silicone defoamers. Crews will empty out the water from the fountain and replace it with clean water.

Police are searching for a suspect and classified the case as vandalism.

A worker on scene said this has happened many times in the past.

