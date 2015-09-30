Aiea Loop Trail reopened following rockfall, landslide

[Update 10/14/15]

The Aiea Loop Trail was reopened Tuesday, Oct. 13 after state crews removed a landslide that was blocking a part of the trail since late September.

[Original story]

The popular Aiea Loop Trail will be closed until further notice after a landslide and rockfall happened on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The landslide and rockfall occurred about a mile from the trail head at the upper point in Keaiwa Heiau State Recreation Area. Although no injuries were reported, the DLNR has closed it to take precautions and prevent this from happening again. A geologist will also be on site to assess and determine the risks, but officials said it is too early to tell how long it will be closed.

Meanwhile, the DLNR has posted signs at both ends of the 4.8-mile trail.

While the trail is closed, the park is still open, officials said.

The trail runs along the ridge on the west side of Halawa Valley, offering views of the southern coastline of Oahu.

