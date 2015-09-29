Lakers return to Hawaii for 2015 training camp

Los Angeles Lakers fans in Hawaii are in for a treat because the team is back in Honolulu for the first time since 2007.

The team arrived early Tuesday where they will begin their 2015 training camp at the University of Hawaii. Their first practice is Tuesday afternoon at the Stan Sheriff Center.

In addition to training, the Lakers will play two preseason games against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 4 and 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Lakers have held training camp in Hawaii 12 times, according to the NBA, starting in 1998.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.