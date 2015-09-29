Milton sidelined three to five weeks

It sure didn't look good Saturday night for the Mililani Trojans. They beat Kailua to capture the OIA Blue division title, but overshadowing that was the loss of senior quarterback McKenzie Milton to what was originally believed to be a season-ending injury. Tests Monday revealed that the reigning state offensive player of the year suffered a minor separation of the AC joint in his throwing shoulder. The timetable for Milton's return is three to five weeks.

"It's not like I'm the whole team you know what I mean," Milton said. "Obviously we have Vae, Kala, there's a number of slots and wide receivers that make plays, and our defense, I'm sure they're looking to step up. No one guy is bigger than the team."

The Trojans wrap up their regular season Friday night at Moanalua and then get a bye in the first round of the OIA Playoffs.

"Anytime you lose a signal caller, yeah it's going to be a little harder now on offense, but that's what a team is," head coach Rod York said. "Now we have to rely on to the next guy next to us."