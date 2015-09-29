Rainbow Wahine up to #10 in latest AVCA Poll

Following a weekend in which they swept both UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly in straight sets, the Rainbow Wahine moved up a spot in the latest AVCA Poll to #10. The last time Hawaii cracked the top ten was week eight of the 2013 season.

"We kind of wanted to send a message to the league that we're a very good team, and I think we did that this weekend," UH head coach Dave Shoji said.

The Rainbow Wahine now hit the road for the first time this season where they will meet Cal State Fullerton Friday and UC Riverside Saturday.

